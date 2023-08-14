South Charlotte sees several vehicle break-ins

Car break-ins and thefts are increasing in Charlotte. CMPD reported in July there were 5,319 thefts from vehicles in 2023 compared to 4,807 in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An unsettling trend shows several thefts in south Charlotte reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Over the last few weeks, there have been cases of suspects breaking into cars and taking personal belongings, including a gun.

One of the latest happened at the Waterford Square Apartments complex.

“It's rude and mean and horrible," Stephanie Settlage, a resident, said.

The victim reported a suspect broke into their car and stole a firearm that was inside the vehicle. According to the police report, while officers were searching the area, they discovered three other vehicles that were also broken into.

“My roommate did have an issue, someone broke into his truck and spent a lot of time going through it," Settlage said.

Settlage has lived at the apartment complex for about a year. She's disturbed by the incidents and says people need to store their guns properly.

“I don’t understand leaving a gun in the car," Settlage said.

Meanwhile, off Providence Road, another police report shows more car break-ins.

When officers met with the reporting person, they found a broken window and the vehicle rummaged through, a second victim on scene also reported the same.

In the past, police have offered tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim, including:

Lock your doors and store your valuables.

Park in well-lit areas or areas with surveillance.

Purchase a steering wheel lock.

Last month, CMPD said there were over 600 guns stolen from vehicles. There was also a rise in vehicle thefts.

When it comes to storing firearms, police say don't leave them in your car. Instead, police encourage people to make sure firearms are stored properly at home. Police also encourage investing in gun locks or safes.