CMPD investigating South End homicide

It happened in the 1200 block of South Caldwell Street, which is near the intersection of South Boulevard and Dowd YMCA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in South End Charlotte. Police confirm one person has died.

It happened Thursday night in the 1200 block of South Caldwell Street, which is near the intersection of South Boulevard and Dowd YMCA.

Details are limited at this time, and police have not released further information about the victim or a potential suspect.