Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

*Warning Graphic Video* Hello everyone, sorry to be posting this not so merry news and taking a while to get this out here. I’ve been exhausted, anxious, and rattled from this event. But we need your help finding the assailant. My fiancé was wrongfully assaulted Friday December 16th around 11:30pm in South End. There were two guys who looked to have been under the influence and intoxicated aggressively shouting at his cousin. My fiancé was trying to usher his cousin back into Seoul Food and he thought that the situation was under control. But all of a sudden he was struck in the face and fell back hitting his head on the pavement leaving him concussed and unconscious. The two guys fled the scene before cops arrived and I rushed my fiancé to the emergency room. Resulting from this incident, his jaw was broken in 3 pieces and needed to get titanium plates and screws into his jaw as well as his mouth shut for 2-4 weeks. We created a police report that night and had a follow up with the officer assigned to us. They have yet to identify the suspect. Please, if you or anyone you know can recognize these guys - he had dark curly hair, 5’8, stocky build, tan skin, short chin line facial hair, and looked Asian mixed. His friend was about 5’9, average build, blonde middle parted hair, Caucasian, no facial hair, light eyes, and was wearing a #8 PAC-12 football jersey. If you were in the South End area on December 16th around 11pm - 12:30am please reach out to me. Any information or leads will be very helpful for our case. Please share and help us get justice. #CODSquadUp #clt #charlotte #charlottenc #northcarolina #southend #southendclt #help #fyp #findhim #assault #support #share #needhelpplease #needhelp