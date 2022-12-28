Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

According to CMPD's incident report, the victim was hit in the face by someone on Dec. 16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media.
CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
A surveillance camera caught footage of the incident. An Instagram post from a woman claiming to be the victim's fiancé said two men who appeared to be drunk started shouting at the victim before one of the men punched the victim in the face.
@spicydogmomofthree
*Warning Graphic Video* Hello everyone, sorry to be posting this not so merry news and taking a while to get this out here. I’ve been exhausted, anxious, and rattled from this event. But we need your help finding the assailant. My fiancé was wrongfully assaulted Friday December 16th around 11:30pm in South End. There were two guys who looked to have been under the influence and intoxicated aggressively shouting at his cousin. My fiancé was trying to usher his cousin back into Seoul Food and he thought that the situation was under control. But all of a sudden he was struck in the face and fell back hitting his head on the pavement leaving him concussed and unconscious. The two guys fled the scene before cops arrived and I rushed my fiancé to the emergency room. Resulting from this incident, his jaw was broken in 3 pieces and needed to get titanium plates and screws into his jaw as well as his mouth shut for 2-4 weeks. We created a police report that night and had a follow up with the officer assigned to us. They have yet to identify the suspect. Please, if you or anyone you know can recognize these guys - he had dark curly hair, 5’8, stocky build, tan skin, short chin line facial hair, and looked Asian mixed. His friend was about 5’9, average build, blonde middle parted hair, Caucasian, no facial hair, light eyes, and was wearing a #8 PAC-12 football jersey. If you were in the South End area on December 16th around 11pm - 12:30am please reach out to me. Any information or leads will be very helpful for our case. Please share and help us get justice. #CODSquadUp #clt #charlotte #charlottenc #northcarolina #southend #southendclt #help #fyp #findhim #assault #support #share #needhelpplease #needhelp ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
The woman claims her fiancé had to be hospitalized, and his jaw is now broken in three places. His mouth will have to remain shut for up to four weeks since titanium plates and screws had to be placed.
Note: The Instagram post below includes a video of the incident, which involves an act of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
The victim's fiancé also shared a recovery update on TikTok, and said they were working with CMPD in the investigation. She shared that her fiancé would soon have wires removed from his teeth soon.
@spicydogmomofthree
Update: Hi everyone! First and foremost, a HUGE thank you to each every one of you all for your help and support with this case. Through all of your collective efforts, we have made huge strides in the investigation and are actively working with CMPD with the information we have. While there is still more work to do we are hopeful that justice is now within reach. As for my fiancé, he is slowly recovering and forever grateful to each and every one of you all. He is looking forward to having the wires removed from his teeth in the coming weeks and eating real food with his loved ones. We are praying for his full and speedy recovery. We thank you from the bottom our hearts for the overwhelming support and will provide you our next update as soon as we know more. Wishing you a happy holidays and new year ❤️ ♬ Inspiring Emotional Piano - Metrow Ar
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the person to see if their fiance would want to talk.
As of the writing of this article, the suspects have not been identified.
