2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

According to police, at least one person was shot on Carson Boulevard near Church Street not too far from the Fire House Bar And Lounge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in South End, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Medic said two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene and will provide you with the very latest.

