Couple accused of stealing $200,000 from high school booster club out on bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The couple accused of stealing from a school booster club was in court Wednesday and was granted bond.

Anthony Sharper and his wife, Deana Sharper, are accused of scheming to defraud and embezzle at least $200,000 from the South Mecklenburg High Schol athletic booster club by writing checks to themselves for purported reimbursement, as well as wiring funds directly to their personal bank account and using the club's debit cards and credit card to pay for personal expenses. According to the indictment, the offenses occurred between 2017 and June 2020.

According to a federal indictment, the Sharpers wrote more than $100,000 in checks from the Booster Club Account to themselves, often with false notations for reimbursements. The indictment also alleges the couple used Booster Club debit cards to make purchases in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Virginia, and London, England.

The indictment alleges the couple spent tens of thousands of dollars on car payments, Hornets tickets, fine dining, travel, personal shopping in big-box retailers and clothing stores, and made $20,000 in cash and ATM withdrawals.

Both were granted a $25,000 bond and were told they had to surrender their passports.