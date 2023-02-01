Gun found at South Mecklenburg High School, CMS says

A gun was found in a student's possession at South Mecklenburg High School Wednesday, CMS officials said.

South Mecklenburg principal Marc Angerer left a message with parents saying all students and staff were safe and that learning was continuing without disruption. A CMS spokesperson said this is the third weapon found on a CMS campus this school year. A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School in October.

All CMS high schools have weapon detectors after a record number of guns were found on campus last school year.

"Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing," Angerer said in the message. "All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school."

Bringing a weapon onto a CMS campus is a violation of the district's code of conduct and students are subject to criminal charges. The student has not been identified at this time.

