CMPD investigating southeast Charlotte homicide

Police said the victim was pronounced dead in the 5300 block of Montague Street in southeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 5300 block of Montague Street around 11 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

CMPD said detectives have spoken to a person of interest and are not seeking any additional suspects. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.