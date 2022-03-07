24-year-old shot, killed in southeast Charlotte, police say

Police said a man who was shot at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte died at a Matthews hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Springfield Gardens apartments, near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road, around 3:30 a.m. A few minutes later, CMPD received a call from the Matthews Police Department after a person who had been shot was taken to Novant Matthews hospital.

CMPD said the victim, 24-year-old Juwan Carlos Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began processing evidence related to the shooting. So far, CMPD hasn't released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

