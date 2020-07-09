One person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in southeast Charlotte

The stabbing happened on Sunday afternoon on Orange Street in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A violent Labor Day Weekend in Charlotte continued into Sunday after a stabbing in the early afternoon.

Medic reported that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the stabbing. It happened in the 300 block of Orange Street in southeast Charlotte.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and no suspect information was made available.

Details are limited at this time. WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for updates on the investigation, but have not heard back.