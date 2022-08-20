Person in hospital after shooting near Charlotte restaurant, Medic says

WCNC Charlotte has asked CMPD for more information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, Medic reports.

The agency said it happened around 9 p.m. near the Showmars restaurant on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Medic said the patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics could not confirm if the shooting happened inside the restaurant, but said the patient was found in the parking lot.

WCNC Charlotte has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. We will update this article once details are made available.

