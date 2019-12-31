CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was transported after a shooting after a southwest Charlotte apartment, officials confirm.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the shooting occurred at an apartment occupied by one adult and five juveniles. The apartment was shot into multiple times.

Police say an adult female victim was injured. It appears she was hit by shrapnel or a fragment. CMPD said the victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, though Medic initially referred to the injuries as life-threatening.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

There were multiple other false reports of shooting around the same time that police responded to this call. Police say one person kept calling 911 to say they were shot, providing different locations each time. Police were unable to locate victims at those locations.

It's not believed at this time that those false calls were connected to the Sleepy Hollow Road shooting.

WCNC is working to learn more information.



