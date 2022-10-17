3 detained after stabbing near Whitehall Commons shopping center

Three people were detained following a reported stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping center along South Tryon Street, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping Center along South Tryon Street in south Charlotte Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported stabbing in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is near the shopping center and Interstate 485, around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening, CMPD said.

CMPD confirmed three people were detained following the incident. A vehicle, believed to have been connected to the incident, crash neared South Tryon Street and Tyvola Road, which is located about two and a half miles north of where the stabbing occurred.

CMPD hasn't identified those people or announced any charges in connection with the incident at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD's public affairs department to learn more information.

Any person with information about this stabbing or any other incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.