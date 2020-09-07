Southwest Charlotte tea bar reacts after security footage shows patio furniture taken

Carolina Lambert, assistant manager at QC Tea Bar, said the two got away with three tables and six chairs in total.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Southwest Charlotte tea bar is looking for two people who employees said stole their patio furniture.

Just after midnight on July 5, employees at Queen City Tea Bar said two people are shown on video hauling away a table and chair outside the restaurant.

Carolina Lambert, assistant manager at QC Tea Bar, said the two got away with three tables and six chairs in total.

"I kind of expect it out of this area,” Lambert said, “but I wasn't expecting anyone to steal the tables to be honest. I mean, it just seems like a hassle."

The business, like other restaurants, has had to make changes to comply with COVID-19 procedures. That includes strict sanitizing protocol, limited capacity, and moving tables and chairs outdoors to maximize the space.

"We figured that having some seating outside where like there's like flowing air and everything would be safer,” Lambert added.

The patio furniture was spaced out for social distancing. A lock and cable are now weaved through some of the tables, preventing any more from being taken.

"We're not a big business or anything so it's hard for us to just like go out and like purchase new furniture and stuff, and especially like while all this stuff is going on,” Lambert said. “It's just making it harder for our customers and ourselves."

For now, a camera is keeping a watchful eye out over the business as employees question who would target the business.

"It's heartbreaking,” said Santiago Morena, a barista at QC Tea Bar. “It's upsetting.”

WCNC Charlotte has blurred the faces of the individuals in the business surveillance footage because the business has not yet filed a police report. Therefore no criminal investigation is formally occurring.

Employees are asking anyone with information to respond to their social media posts or contact the business.