SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A former School Resource Officer with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has been arrested in connection with a non-work related incident involving a child

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Dwight Anthony Garcia, 37, on charges of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The incident happened back on Jan. 4, 2020.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center; the case will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General's Office.