Students say gun found on Rock Hill High School campus was being used in filming of music video

Deputies do not believe the students involved were planning to use the firearms for violence. The students say they were using the gun in a music video.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County School Resource Officers are investigating after receiving a complaint that students had a gun and ammunition on Rock Hill High School grounds. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

Deputies identified two students -- a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old not identified due to their ages -- that were involved in the incident. It's important to note, deputies do not believe the students involved were planning to use the firearms for violence.

The students told investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.

In response to the complaint, school administrators and resource officers searched one student's backpack and the lockers of both students. YCSO K9 units also searched the lockers as well as restrooms. No additional firearms were found.

One of the students has been petitioned to Family Court on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18. The second juvenile's charges are still pending at this time.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. The Rock Hill School District is also handling disciplinary action for the students involved.

