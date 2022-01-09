Winston-Salem church receives bomb threat Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — St. Phillips Moravian Church on Bon Air Avenue received a bomb threat Sunday, according to Winston-Salem police.
Police said they went out to the church and contacted church personnel in response to the bomb threat. Investigators said they then activated their hazardous devices unit but there was nothing suspicious to report.
Investigators said the bomb threat was received about 20 minutes before 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.