1 person stabbed at Optimist Hall, CMPD says

Police said the victim told officers he was stabbed in the stomach and punched in the face. Warrants were obtained against the suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the stomach at the popular Optimist Hall on North Brevard Street just outside Uptown Charlotte Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the attack happened around 7 p.m. The victim told officers that someone he knew stabbed him and punched him in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

CMPD said detectives obtained warrants against the suspect. Investigators have not identified that person at this time. No further details were given by CMPD or Medic.

