Lincoln County man sentenced for stabbing father to death

Nicholas Lynch pleaded guilty to stabbing his 59-year-old father to death in 2018

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincolnton man will face up to two decades behind bars after stabbing his father to death in 2018.

24-year-old Nicholas Benjamin Lynch pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Lynch was arrested in February 2018 for fatally stabbing his father, 59-year-old Oswald Bryan Lynch, at their home on Tomes Road. The younger Lynch will now spend a minimum of 16 years in prison, while the maximum sentence is at 20 years and 3 months.

WCNC Charlotte first reported deputies were called to the scene on February 1, 2018 for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, LCSO said found the elder Lynch lying in the front yard with several stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there. The younger Lynch, who was 21 years old at the time, was treated at the scene for minor injuries but placed under arrest.

One neighbor who learned about what happened at the time was shocked, saying the family was nice and offering prayers.

Note: WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show this mugshot case because the suspect pleaded guilty and was convicted.

