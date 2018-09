CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a stabbing uptown Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Trade St. near the transit center.

A caller told dispatchers people were fighting in the area.

Police said the victim was cut on the arm.

Medic told NBC Charlotte the person was taken to the hospital.

