Series of stabbings, chase ends with multiple injuries in North Carolina

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain said multiple people were stabbed Monday morning and law enforcement briefly chased a suspect on Interstate 85 North before that person was taken into custody.

The details of the attacks were still becoming clear. Fountain said three or four people were stabbed at several different locations. He did not identify any of the people involved or say how the attacks might have begun.

Law enforcement from Butner, Oxford and Stem joined the Granville County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol in searching for the suspect.

