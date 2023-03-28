Car break-in suspect shot at by officers, Stallings police say

The department said the suspect not only aimed at the caller, but also pointed the gun at them.

STALLINGS, N.C. — Officers with the Stallings Police Department arrested a man they say forced them to take aim early Tuesday morning.

A car break-in call was reported just before 4 a.m. from Smith Circle, off Stallings Road, according to the department. While en route, Union County Communications dispatchers told officers the suspect was armed with a gun and had pointed it at the caller.

When officers arrived, the department said the suspect, identified as Lee Harris Irving, still had the gun on him. He then pointed it at officers, forcing them to shoot. He initially did not comply with commands to drop the gun, but eventually did so.

The department notes Irving was not hit by gunfire, and was taken into custody. He was also taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Irving is now charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and assault by pointing a gun.

