Authorities searching for suspect connected to homicide in Gaston County

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cornelius Tyrone Duff Jr. is asked to call 911 immediately.

STANLEY, N.C. — Authorities in Gaston County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect connected to a homicide case in Stanley.

According to a post on the Stanley Police Department's Facebook page, officials are searching for 26-year-old Cornelius "TJ" Tyrone Duff Jr.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the 700 block of North Buckoak Street. One victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officers. The victim was taken to Caromount Regional Medical Center where he later died from injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officials determined Duff Jr. the person of interest Sunday evening. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Stanly Police Department at (704) 263-4778, the Gaston County Crime Stoppers phone line at (704) 861-8000 or 911.

