Norwood Police Department has a new K9

Meet Rocco! He will be training in tracking, narcotics detection and article inspection.

NORWOOD, N.C. — Norwood Police Department in Stanly County is welcoming its newest officer: K9 Rocco.

Rocco, who will turn one on Dec. 15, is from Colombia in South America originally, but Norwood PD got him via a K9 training company in Florida.

Rocco was purchased with funds raised during a fundraising dinner event held by Norwood residents Kay and Mark Hawkins. That one fundraising event garnered $20,000. That cost covers Rocco, the handler training, their equipment and a "wide aspect of things," according to the Norwood Police Department.

Rocco will be a single-purpose dog, meaning he will be focused on training in tracking, narcotics detection and article inspection. The training program typically takes anywhere between six and eight weeks.

Officer Martin Long will be his handler. This will be his first K9. He's been with Norwood Police Department part-time since 2000 until his retirement from Homeland Security. At that point, he joined the department full-time in October.

According to the Norwood Police Department on Monday, "K9 Rocco had a great first day of school. He and Officer Long are bonding well."

