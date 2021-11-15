x
Norwood Police Department has a new K9

Meet Rocco! He will be training in tracking, narcotics detection and article inspection.
Credit: Norwood Police Department
Norwood Police Department's K9 Rocco

NORWOOD, N.C. — Norwood Police Department in Stanly County is welcoming its newest officer: K9 Rocco.

Rocco, who will turn one on Dec. 15, is from Colombia in South America originally, but Norwood PD got him via a K9 training company in Florida.

Rocco was purchased with funds raised during a fundraising dinner event held by Norwood residents Kay and Mark Hawkins. That one fundraising event garnered $20,000. That cost covers Rocco, the handler training, their equipment and a "wide aspect of things," according to the Norwood Police Department.

Rocco will be a single-purpose dog, meaning he will be focused on training in tracking, narcotics detection and article inspection. The training program typically takes anywhere between six and eight weeks. 

Credit: Norwood Police Department
Rocco with his handler Officer Long

Officer Martin Long will be his handler. This will be his first K9. He's been with Norwood Police Department part-time since 2000 until his retirement from Homeland Security. At that point, he joined the department full-time in October. 

According to the Norwood Police Department on Monday, "K9 Rocco had a great first day of school. He and Officer Long are bonding well."

