StarMed halts testing at South Blvd site after 'disturbance'

Witnesses said a man with two dogs showed up at a StarMed testing site on South Boulevard and pulled a gun, threatening employees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Testing has been halted at StarMed Healthcare's COVID-19 site on South Boulevard in south Charlotte after a neighbor threatened staff members with a gun Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to StarMed's testing site near the corner of Arrowood Road and South Boulevard a little before 10 a.m. for a "disturbance." Witnesses told police that the man was pointing a gun in the parking lot. Officers spoke to all parties involved and determined that no crime was committed.

Chris Dobbins with StarMed said testing has been halted at the South Boulevard location until they can secure armed security services.

@ChloeLeshner Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending testing at that location until we can secure National Guard or Armed Security Services. — Chris Dobbins (@ccdobbins) January 5, 2022

StarMed's CEO said all of the workers and patients were OK and no one was hurt during the incident. He said the company has asked police to be at the site on a more regular basis.

A scary situation at @StarMedCare testing site on South Blvd, I'm told a neighbor came out with dogs and a gun and threated the staff there. Police came and it was resolved, no one was hurt. They're assessing the future of that site. @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) January 5, 2022

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD about their ability to provide regular security at testing locations in Charlotte.

