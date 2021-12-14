State Trooper shot during pursuit on Highway US 19 in Asheville

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was shot after helping a fellow law enforcement agency on Tuesday.

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was shot after helping a fellow law enforcement agency with a car chase on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Kevin E. Glenn was about to place a tire deflation device near US 19 and Newdale Church Road when he was shot.

Troopers said Glenn was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are not looking for a suspect and there is no believed threat to the public at this time.

"This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our Troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve,” Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol said.

Glenn is a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County. “Now, is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our Patrol family during this difficult time,” Johnson said.

The investigation is ongoing.