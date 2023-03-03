State troopers seize vehicle that nearly hit kids getting on school bus

A Kia Soul in a scary video that nearly hit two kids getting on a school bus in Iredell County was seized by state troopers. The driver has not been arrested.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol seized the vehicle that nearly hit two kids while speeding around a school bus in Iredell County Thursday morning.

The terrifying incident, which happened on Old Mountain Road, was caught on camera and released by Iredell-Statesville Schools Thursday afternoon.

State troopers said they have a person of interest and are working to get that person, who remains unidentified, in custody.

The two girls in the video are OK and safely made it to school. Their mother told WCNC Charlotte they're shaken up and the family hopes the driver will face consequences.

"Literally within eye's view and inches could've changed her life, could've changed our whole life," she said. "Could've hurt her ... could've killed her."

North Carolina Highway Patrol have seized the car in this video and have a person of interest they are working to get in custody. The mom of the two elementary school students in the video says they're physically okay but shaken up. @wcnc https://t.co/LOWXsiu1Lt pic.twitter.com/QQYZELJzxn — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) March 3, 2023

The mother didn't want to be shown on camera. She told WCNC Charlotte the Kia Soul went around several cars that were stopped behind the bus before cutting in front of it, blatantly ignoring the stop sign and flashing red lights.

"I was anxious, I was scared," she said. "I was so, so angry."

Just over 24 hours later, state troopers seized the car and it was towed away, passing the elementary school and bus stop. Troopers are urging drivers everywhere to slow down and take extra caution around school buses.

"Don't ever assume there's not a kid out there just because you don't see one," Master Trooper Chris Casey said. "As soon as you see that stopped school bus with the lights, please stop. Obey the law."

The kids' mother is hoping to talk with the school district about changing the bus route so they don't have to cross the street at all.

It's another scary incident along the busy road in Iredell County. Parents of students at South Iredell High School also complained about a dangerous crosswalk near the school, telling WCNC Charlotte drivers constantly speed through the area, even during school zone hours.

"People fly up and down that road," one man said. "Speed limit's 35 by the school. People got to be running 50 or 55, sometimes 60 mph."

Contact Chloe Leshner at cleshner@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.