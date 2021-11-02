2 men charged in string of Statesville break-ins, burglaries

Police said the two suspects are responsible for multiple home and vehicle break-ins across Statesville.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two Iredell County men were arrested in connection with a series of home and vehicle break-ins in Statesville, police announced Thursday.

According to Statesville Police, officers responded to multiple reports of homes and vehicles being broken into in early February. During the investigation, officers also received multiple reports of lawn equipment being found hidden in bushes of several homes.

On Feb. 9, Iredell County deputies received a tip about the suspects and possible locations of stolen lawn equipment. Later that same day, investigators identified the suspects as Christopher Lee Stephens and Joshua Wayne Seagro.

Detectives obtained warrants against both suspects for multiple charges. On Feb. 10, Stephens was found in the parking lot of Master's Economy Inn on Sullivan Road in Statesville by parole officers. he was taken into custody.

Officers later learned there was a room at the hotel where some of the stolen items were being held. When investigators knocked on the room's door, Seagro answered. He was immediately taken into custody and police searched the room and found multiple items that were reported stolen.

Seagro was charged with five counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of breaking and entering, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of larceny. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Stephens was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was given a $150,000 bond.