Statesville Police warning residents of an increase in vehicle thefts

Police said many of these thefts were preventable because cars were left running, unattended, or unlocked.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in car thefts.



Police said they have responded to 75 cases of stolen cars this year.

So far, police have recovered 43 of the 75 stolen cars.

Cooperation from the community is essential in mitigating vehicle theft incidents. If you have any information or tips related to vehicle thefts, please contact SPD at 704-878-3406 or via email at spd@statesvillenc.net. All information provided will be treated confidentially upon request. For emergencies, please call dial 911.

