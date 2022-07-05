Suspect in deadly DUI golf cart crash in court Tuesday

Investigators said 23-year-old Austin Harmon crashed into a golf cart off Fort Dobbs Road on June 13.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspect involved in a deadly crash with a golf cart in Statesville last month is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police say Michael Marlowe and his 5-year-old son, Bentley, both died in the deadly crash. Days later, 13-year-old Jada Marlowe, who was also in the golf cart, died from her injuries.

Teagan Murphy, a 16-year-old that was one of those survivors, received a warm welcome home after spending days in the hospital.

"At our school the way we see it our students aren’t our students for that moment in time, they’re our students and kids forever so we, of course, are here to support Teagan and her entire family,” said Kim Smith, one of Teagan's former teachers.

