STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville day care worker was arrested after police said she abused a child in her care.

According to Statesville Police, officers reviewed surveillance video from Future Generations Child Development that allegedly showed Loris Fisher Turner assaulting a child. After reviewing the video, detectives obtained a warrant against Fisher.

Fisher was arrested Thursday evening and charged with assaulting a child under 12 years old. She posted bond, according to police.

Statesville Police confirmed that Future Generations fired Turner before charges were filed against her in connection with the incident. The day care center is launching their own investigation into the allegations.

