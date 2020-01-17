STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating the "suspicious death" of a 25-year-old woman found dead Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the body of Shana Nicole Harmon was found in near 1400 8th Street.

Investigators have deemed the death suspicious and believe foul play was involved.

It was not immediately known why officers initially responded to the area.

No further information was immediately released.

"We believe people in the community have information about the senseless death of Ms. Harmon," the Statesville Police Department said in a released statement. "We need the community’s assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

