Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

Investigators said a 32-year-old man who was shot while riding a dirt bike in Statesville in late November died at a Winston-Salem hospital.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said.

Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.

Turner was removed from life support Wednesday morning and died, according to Statesville police. The investigation is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or released any information related to a possible suspect. The Statesville Police Department is asking any person with information about this shooting to call 704-878-3406 immediately.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts