STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at Statesville High School on Monday, November 26.

According to the district, a school resource officer noticed the 15-year-old in the cafeteria showing other students something in his backpack.

When questioned, the student reportedly admitted that he had an unloaded gun and was immediately arrested.

According to officials, the teenager now faces two felony charges.

WCNC will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC