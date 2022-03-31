Man charged in deadly Statesville shooting

Statesville police found the victim shot to death in a car that crashed into a fence after responding to a shooting on Jonathan Lane.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man was arrested after police found a person shot to death in a wrecked car Wednesday night.

Statesville police were called to a reported break-in at a home on Jonathan Lane just after 8 p.m. When officers got to the area, they were told shots were fired and a car crashed into a fence.

Police said the driver, who hasn't been identified, was found shot to death. Officers took a suspect, identified as Hunter Lee Cottle, was taken into custody at the scene. Statesville police said Cottle and the victim knew each other.

Investigators obtained warrants for Cottle's arrest for homicide. Cottle was taken before a judge and placed in the Iredell County jail, where he's being held without bond.

