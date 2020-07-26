Homicide investigation underway after Statesville man found deceased in crashed vehicle

Police said the vehicle, which struck a telephone pole before crashing into the tree, had several gunshot holes.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Elam Avenue after a man was found deceased inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

it happened early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Statesville Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet Avalanche that had crashed into a tree.

Police believe the Chevrolet left the roadway and struck a telephone pole before crashing into the tree.

Inside the vehicle, officers found 39-year-old Courtney Deshawn Bradshaw of Statesville. Iredell County EMS confirmed that he died due to his injuries — officers said there were multiple gunshot holes in the vehicle and injuries to Bradshaw as well.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3609.