Statesville man charged with murder of Mooresville woman

Police say 26-year-old Thomas Swakla called 911 and told police he shot and killed a woman who came at him with a baseball bat. He was charged with her murder.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is charged with murder after Iredell County deputies said he shot and killed a woman Tuesday evening.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a domestic dispute at a home on Amity Hill Road just after 7 p.m. The caller said they heard yelling and screaming from the home before a gunshot. A few minutes later, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Thomas Swakla, called 911 and said he shot a woman who tried to attack him with a baseball bat.

When deputies got to the house, they found Swakla crouching down in a carport outside. He was armed with a handgun, according to the police report. Deputies disarmed Swakla and took him into custody.

Deputies found the victim, Kayla Danae Davis of Mooresville, lying on the floor with severe injuries. Deputies performed first aid but Davis died at the scene from her injuries. Police said three young children were in the house at the time of the shooting.