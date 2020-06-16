x
Statesville man facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Michael Ray Hawkins was arrested and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation after a weeks-long investigation.
Credit: Iredell Co. Sheriff's Office
Michael Ray Hawkins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing 10 charges of exploiting a minor following a weeks-long investigation, deputies said. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in March 2020. The tip included information about a person who was possibly in possession of child pornography. 

Investigators reviewed the information and verified what was sent to police before contacting witnesses. Based on evidence detectives gathered during the investigation, multiple search warrants were received to assist the investigation. 

Michael Ray Hawkins, 65, of Statesville, was arrested on Friday, June 12 after detectives executed those warrants. He was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $250,000 bond. 

