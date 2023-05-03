Man shot in the chest in Statesville, police say

This shooting unfolded Wednesday morning along Monroe Street.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a mid-morning shooting in Statesville.

The Statesville Police Department said it happened around 10:30 a.m. along Monroe Street near Opal Street. Officers say the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

As of publication, the man's condition is not known. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Statesville Police promised updates as more information becomes available.

Wednesday morning's shooting is the second one being investigated in the city within 24 hours. Police said three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening along 5th Street, including a teen.

