Statesville teen shot in the leg, police say

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Inglewood Road off Buffalo Shoals Road around 2 a.m. for a shots-fired call. They found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was then taken to a hospital for treatment. As of publication, the department did not indicate the teen's status.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

