Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday.
Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Two suspects, Azontay Vontavious Sherrill and Quinton Que'shon Kasey, were arrested later that week and charged with murder and attempted murder.
On Monday, Dec. 12, Sherrill and Kasey both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder, Statesville police said. Both men were sentenced to 180-220 months in prison for the convictions.
