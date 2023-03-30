x
Crime

Statesville hit-and-run suspect sought, troopers say

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to troopers.
Credit: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who hit and injured a motorcyclist in Iredell County.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a hit-and-run collision in Iredell County on US 21 at Shumaker Drive where a motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

MORE NEWS: Big rig crash spills beer over I-85 South in Gaston County, shoulder closed

The suspect vehicle made a right turn onto Jane Sowers Road and continued east. 

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a red, two-door truck with chrome fenders, troopers said. The truck may have damage to the front center or front right and is possibly a late 1980s Dodge Dakota.

Anyone who witnessed something in the area of US 21, Shumaker Drive, and Jane Sowers Road from approximately 7:45 to 8:00 p.m. on March 26, should contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500. 

