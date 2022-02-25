Statesville Police investigating shooting following a 911 hang-up

The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries, police report.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a reported 911 hang-up.

According to police, shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning, their department received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fifth Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries, police report.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact Investigator F. King at 704-775-9138 or fking@statesvillenc.net

MEDIA RELEASE INCIDENT: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DATE: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 LOCATION: 1005... Posted by City of Statesville on Friday, February 25, 2022

