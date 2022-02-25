Statesville Police investigating shooting following a 911 hang-up

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a reported 911 hang-up.
According to police, shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning, their department received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fifth Street.
Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries, police report.
If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact Investigator F. King at 704-775-9138 or fking@statesvillenc.net
MORE STORIES ON WCNC:
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.