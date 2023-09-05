Woman shot in Statesville was innocent bystander, polices ay

It happened just before 2 p.m. along Foxcroft Lane.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Foxcroft Lane off Harmony Drive just before 2 p.m. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot in the arm.

She was deemed an innocent bystander by officers and later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after being tended to on the scene. A family member took her to the hospital.

The department is now asking for help finding out who is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call 704-878-3415. Information is treated confidentially and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

