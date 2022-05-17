Man shot, killed in Statesville Tuesday morning

A 40-year-old man was found shot to death near a vehicle in Statesville Tuesday morning, police said. No arrests have been made.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Statesville early Tuesday, police said.

Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Fifth Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Wilson W. Lee Boulevard. When officers got to the area, they found a man who'd been shot near a car.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Breon Tucker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Statesville detectives have not made any arrests or released any suspect information in connection with the case. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Statesville police immediately.

