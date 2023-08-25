Statesville man sexually assaulted woman he met online, police say

Triston Dionte Perrin is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met online at a school in Statesville.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing multiple charges after investigators alleged he sexually assaulted a woman he met online.

Statesville police say 29-year-old Triston Dionte Perrin initiated contact with the victim online and arranged a meeting in the parking lot of Northview School around 3 a.m. on Aug. 19. The victim told police she was on the phone with Perrin when she drove to the school. Perrin arrived a short time later and met the victim in a picnic area outside the school, which is where the alleged assault happened, according to detectives.

Neither Perrin nor his victim have any connection to the school, as it was only an agreed-upon meeting point.

Perrin was arrested at his home on Aug 23. He is charged with second-degree rape, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and two counts of attempted second-degree forcible sex offense. He was issued an $850,000 secured bond. He was also given a $3,000 bond for an outstanding order for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

