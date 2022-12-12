1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh Sunday night, police said.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said.

Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect(s) and victim knew each other.

Statesville investigators have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

