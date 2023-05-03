At least 2 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds after following a Mercedes-Benz to a Statesville hospital Tuesday evening.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting in Statesville Tuesday evening, police said.

Statesville officers patrolling 5th Street heard multiple gunshots a few minutes before 7 p.m. on May 2, police said. When officers were driving to the area, they saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

The officers attempted to stop a gray Mercedes-Benz that was leaving the area but the driver refused to stop. The officers pursued the driver to the parking lot of Iredell Memorial Hospital where they discovered two people in the car were hurt.

One of the victims, who was driving the car, was grazed by a bullet to the head and another was shot in the lower back, Statesville police said. The victim who was shot in the back was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. The other victim was treated and released from the Statesville hospital.

Two other people in the car were not hurt. Three of the people in the car, including the two gunshot victims, have multiple pending felony charges for drugs and guns from previous incidents, police said.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a third person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to both locations to assist Statesville police. Officers found three guns and marijuana inside the Mercedes-Benz at the hospital.

No further information was released by investigators. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts