Statesville Police Department investigating homicide at homeless camp

STATESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, August 18th, Statesville Police Department responded to a call for shots fired off of I-40 exit 148.
Officers located a homeless camp in the wooded area off I-40 westbound near exit 148.
Police then located the body of 55-year-old, Allen Bruce Alexander.
After speaking with witnesses in the area and the suspect, police arrested 68-year-old, George Charles Henry White III of Statesville.
Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and appears this incident was the result of a dispute.
Statesville Police are continuing their investigation. As we continue this investigation, we share as much information as possible.
If you have any information, please contact:
Statesville Police Department 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-662-1340.
