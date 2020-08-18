Statesville Police Department investigating homicide at homeless camp

Statesville Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the area on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, August 18th, Statesville Police Department responded to a call for shots fired off of I-40 exit 148.

Officers located a homeless camp in the wooded area off I-40 westbound near exit 148.

Police then located the body of 55-year-old, Allen Bruce Alexander.

After speaking with witnesses in the area and the suspect, police arrested 68-year-old, George Charles Henry White III of Statesville.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and appears this incident was the result of a dispute.

Statesville Police are continuing their investigation. As we continue this investigation, we share as much information as possible.

15:12 - STATESVILLE POLICE - GUN SHOTS IN THE AREA - 2586 NORTHSIDE DR AT THE HOMELESS CAMP



UPDATE - SPD ON SCENE WITH A PERSON SHOT IN THE BACK - REQUESTING EMS TO THE SCENE



UPDATE - ECOM DISPATCHING EMS FOR AN UNKNOWN MEDICAL — Iredell Firewire (@IredellFirewire) August 18, 2020

If you have any information, please contact:

Statesville Police Department 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-662-1340.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on the investigation.