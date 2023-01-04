Statesville police seeking information on 1992 cold case

Ethel Weaver died on Jan. 3, 1992. A suspect has yet to be identified.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are hoping to solve a crime that happened over 31 years ago.

On Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said officers are investigating a case involving the death of Ethel Weaver on Jan. 3, 1992.

According to a release, Weaver was found stabbed in her bedroom at 538 Bond Street in Statesville in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 3. No signs of forced entry were apparent to officers at the time.

Investigators spoke with several people about the crime but were unable to identify a suspect.

Statesville police say this effort is part of a broader focus the department is looking to do on cold cases. Retired investigators have been brought in to handle these investigations.

These investigators previously worked part-time to assist in background checks of new applicants but with the decrease in those vacancies, the investigators are now assigned to finding information on cold cases.

Anyone with information on Weaver's death is asked to contact Statesville police at (704) 878-3515.

