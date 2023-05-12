Violent threat made against Statesville school came from out of state, deputies say

Social media posts claimed violence would unfold at Third Creek Middle School.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Threats of violence made against a Statesville middle school appear to have originated from somewhere outside of North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

A statement from the office said school resource officers at Third Creem Middle School were notified late Friday morning about threats posted to social media. The posts were also being shared by students, prompting an investigation.

Detectives said several interviews with both students and school administration members led them to the conclusion the threats were made in another state.

"We encourage parents to speak to their children regarding social media safety and the consequences of making threats of violence," the sheriff's office said in a statement. We would like to remind students, parents, and staff to continue to report threats to our schools."

